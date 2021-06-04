Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $464.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.01 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

