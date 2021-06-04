Pitcairn Co. Buys 292 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.46. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

