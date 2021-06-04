Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 1.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.
In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
