Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

