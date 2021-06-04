Pitcairn Co. Has $354,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

