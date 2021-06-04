Pitcairn Co. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP opened at $225.30 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.38 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

