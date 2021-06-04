Pitcairn Co. Sells 596 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.