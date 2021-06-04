Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.