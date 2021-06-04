Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

