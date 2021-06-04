Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Plexus were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plexus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Plexus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Plexus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.22. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $1,357,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.