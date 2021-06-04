PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 3,900 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $126,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PMVP opened at $33.61 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

