PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 3,900 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $126,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PMVP opened at $33.61 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
