Poehling Capital Management LLC Invests $376,000 in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

