Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,893,253 shares of company stock worth $579,857,342. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $326.04 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $924.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

