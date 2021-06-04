Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $124.05. 76,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

