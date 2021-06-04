Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $59.10. 7,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,242. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78.

