Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.28. 60,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

