Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $111.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

