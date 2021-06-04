Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 2.7%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.00 and last traded at $130.00. Approximately 4,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,659. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

