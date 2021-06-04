Poolz Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.97 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00011829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00298046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00242165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.38 or 0.01142968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,201.30 or 0.99956603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.