Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Popular by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.81 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.