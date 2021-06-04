PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.32 million.

PQG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King lifted their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of PQ Group stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

