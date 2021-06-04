Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $82.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 157,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

