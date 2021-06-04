Primecoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $905,755.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,476,558 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.