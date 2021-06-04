Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,280 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Avista worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,522 shares of company stock worth $1,432,619. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

