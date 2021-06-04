Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.