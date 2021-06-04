Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.10 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $217.04 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

