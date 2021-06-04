Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.30 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $31,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $266,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

