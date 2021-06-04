Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 79,698 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Vroom worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock worth $137,653,173. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.