Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of ManTech International worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ManTech International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ManTech International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

