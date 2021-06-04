Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $127.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

