Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 196 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.45. 20,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,819. The company has a market cap of $361.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.