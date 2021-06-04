Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 559 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.46. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.57. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

