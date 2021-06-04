Progressive Investment Management Corp Takes $286,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.54. 29,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,666. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

