ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 5.3% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. 15,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,028,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,893. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProPetro by 266.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.