ProPetro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,908 shares of company stock worth $1,262,893 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ProPetro by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

