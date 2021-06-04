ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.61

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 2373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBSFY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

