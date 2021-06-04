Prosper Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $924,791.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00093658 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002206 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003109 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015985 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

