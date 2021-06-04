PSI Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

RJF stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

