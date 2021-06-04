pulltherug.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $56,159.05 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $56,159.05 and $1,212.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00015912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.