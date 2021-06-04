Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Up 0.5%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.20. 1,084,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 687,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.