PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $174,407.25 and $949.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,580.21 or 0.99688229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00082778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002626 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

