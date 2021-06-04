PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.76.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $110.59 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PVH by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.