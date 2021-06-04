Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

TSE:ERF opened at C$8.58 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,074.04. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $444,750 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -3.00%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.