Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

CVGW opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $425,820. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.