Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

FND stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.