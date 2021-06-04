Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,664,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,101,744.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,779 shares of company stock worth $57,286,540 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

