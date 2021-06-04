Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.77 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.05 and a one year high of C$37.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

