Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Raised by Colliers Securities (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

