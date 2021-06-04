QASH Price Reaches $0.0786 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $444,608.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

