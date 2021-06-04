QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $26.05 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $367,624.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

