Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $11.59 or 0.00030705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $436.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,456,504 coins and its circulating supply is 98,422,701 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

